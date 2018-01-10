World Bank forecasts 3.8% economic growth in Armenia in 2018

13:40, 10 Jan 2018
The World Bank projects a 3.8 % GDP growth in 2018, and expects 4% growth both in 2019 and 2020.

The World Bank forecasts global economic growth to edge up to 3.1 percent in 2018 after a much stronger-than-expected 2017, as the recovery in investment, manufacturing, and trade continues, and as commodity-exporting developing economies benefit from firming commodity prices.

However, this is largely seen as a short-term upswing. Over the longer term, slowing potential growth—a measure of how fast an economy can expand when labor and capital are fully employed—puts at risk gains in improving living standards and reducing poverty around the world, the World Bank warns in its January 2018 Global Economic Prospects.

