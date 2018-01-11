2017 UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year revealed

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the 2017 UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year, but Neymar has been left out for the second time in succession.

UEFA.com Fans’ Team of the Year 2017 in full:

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus & Italy); Dani Alves (Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain & Brazil), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid & Spain), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus & Italy), Marcelo (Real Madrid & Brazil); Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City & Belgium, Toni Kroos (Real Madrid & Germany), Luka Modric (Real Madrid & Croatia); Eden Hazard (Chelsea & Belgium), Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal).