California mudslides death toll rises, 17 still missing

10:34, 11 Jan 2018
Photo:  Reuters

 

Hundreds of rescuers are combing wreckage in Southern California for those missing after mudslides that have killed 17, the BBC reports.

Another 28 injuries have been reported in Santa Barbara County following the deluge that overwhelmed an area scorched by wildfires last month.

More than 100 homes were destroyed, and another 300 have been damaged.

Police say 17 people remain missing. The death toll rose on Wednesday afternoon after two more bodies were found.

More than 50 people have been rescued already but many places were still inaccessible. Several roads were closed, including the major Highway 101 which authorities say will not be reopened until Monday.

