European Court obliges Armenia to pay EUR 2,500 to former Foreign Minister

14:55, 11 Jan 2018
Off

The European Court of Human Rights has obliged Armenia to pay 2,000 euros (EUR) for non-pecuniary damage and EUR 500 for costs and expenses to former Minister of Foreign Affairs Aleksander Arzumanyan.

The case concerned the detention of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and leader of a political movement called “Civil Disobedience” for money laundering.

The applicant was arrested in May 2007 and placed in detention. The courts ordered his detention on the grounds of the gravity of the offence and the risk of his absconding, obstructing justice or reoffending.

They then repeatedly extended his detention on similar grounds, despite Mr. Arzumanyan’s objections, until his release in September on an undertaking not to leave his residence.

Relying on Article 5 § 3 (right to liberty and security / entitlement to trial within a reasonable time or to release pending trial) of the European Convention on Human Rights, Mr Arzumanyan complained that the domestic courts had failed to sufficiently justify his detention.

Aleksander Arzumanyan is now Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to  Kingdom of Denmark

