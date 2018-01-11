US Department of State ranks Armenia among safest countries for travel

The US Department of State has ranked Armenia among the safest countries for travel.

On January 10, 2018, the Department of State launched improvements to how they share information with U.S. travelers. The improvements are meant to provide US citizens with clear, timely, and reliable safety and security information worldwide.

Under the new system, every country has a Travel Advisory, providing levels of advice ranging from 1 to 4.

Armenia has been included in Level 1, the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk. Armenia’s neighbor Georgia has also been ranked in the same category, while Azerbaijan has been included in Level 2, where the State Department recommends to exercise increased caution.

Meanwhile, Russia and Turkey are at Level 3. US citizens are advised to avoid travel “due to serious risks to safety and security.”

The US Department of State cautions citizens not to travel to Iran.