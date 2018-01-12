8th century B.C. settlement found in Armenia’s Lernagog

18:20, 12 Jan 2018
Off

 

 

 

An 8th century B.C. settlement has been discovered at “Lernagog-1” site near the village of Lernagog in Armenia’s Armavir Province.

For the first time in the region archaeologists have uncovered a settlement, whose lower layers date back to the late 8th century or early 7th century B.C, Pavel Avetisyan, Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences, told a press conference today.

“Before that the most ancient settlements found on the territory of Armenia dated back to the 6th century B.C.,” he said.

Specialists say that architectural traces found at the site prove that the area had been populated since the 8-7th centuries B.C.

Archaeologists have also discovered traces of a clay construction, which testifies to the fact that people mastered clay architecture.

According to Arthur Petrosyan, researcher at the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography, it’s now a proved fact that residents of this part of the Armenian Highlands were active participants of the processes taking place at the beginning of the Neolithic era.

Comments

Recent News

Mkhitrayan can play for any world-class team, Armenia’s football boss says

17:44, 12 Jan 2018

Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarli handed a 6-year jail term

15:44, 12 Jan 2018

Donald Trump cancels February visit to UK

15:21, 12 Jan 2018

Garo Paylan testifies to Ankara Prosecutor's Office

14:11, 12 Jan 2018

California Governor’s budget maintains allotment for Armenian American Museum

13:41, 12 Jan 2018

US urges OSCE's Italian Chairmanship to support Minsk Group efforts

12:51, 12 Jan 2018

Italy will support Minsk Group's efforts for definitive solution to Karabakh conflict

11:31, 12 Jan 2018

Facebook to make posts from brands and media less prominent

10:45, 12 Jan 2018

Azerbaijani teacher fired after call for peace with Armenia

09:37, 12 Jan 2018

Government Approves Program of Activities and Priorities for 2018

18:00, 11 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Mkhitrayan can play for any world-class team, Armenia’s football boss says

Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarli handed a 6-year jail term

Donald Trump cancels February visit to UK

Garo Paylan testifies to Ankara Prosecutor's Office

California Governor’s budget maintains allotment for Armenian American Museum

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia