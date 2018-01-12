Azerbaijani teacher fired after call for peace with Armenia

09:37, 12 Jan 2018
Off

In late December, a group of men from a nationalist organization broke into a high school in Baku and accosted a teacher, who had become a social media sensation for posting a photo of one of his students dressed in traditional Armenian attire.

“They humiliated me in front of my students. They called me Armenian,” the teacher, Rovshan Azizov, told Eurasianet.

“They said I am an Armenian agent, that I came to Azerbaijan to destroy this country under orders from Armenia. I just wanted to show that peace is possible, and that we cannot solve this conflict by killing each other, that’s all,” Azizov said.

Azizov said that school officials had pressured him even before the nationalists stormed the school. “They told me: ‘You better go. If you stay, you put our life and the life of kids in danger,” Azizov said. “Teachers told my students that I was Armenian and that they had to stay away from me.”

Days later, on December 28, Azizov was fired. School officials say it wasn’t because of his pro-Armenian positions, but his unorthodox teaching methods.

The controversy over Azizov began in November, when he posted a photo on facebook of one of his high school students, in front of Baku’s shuttered Armenian church, wearing the traditional Armenian outfit known as the taraz.

The photo was seized on by government-supported nationalist groups like the Female Karabakh Veterans Association and the Karabakh Liberation Movement, and spread rapidly across Azerbaijani social media.

Users pored through his previous social media posts, and found that he had a long record of promoting peace with Armenia. He had posted a photo with the Armenian and Azerbaijani flags flying together, with the caption “I live in Azerbaijan. I don’t want war. I want peace. We don’t have to shed blood,” in both Armenian and Azerbaijani. And the photo of the student was part of a larger project in which he made a series of videos with students role-playing both sides of the Karabakh conflict.

Azizov said he still has faith in the government to make his case right. “If they really believe Armenians and Azerbaijani people can live side by side in peace they should support me,” he said.

Comments

Recent News

Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarli handed a 6-year jail term

15:44, 12 Jan 2018

Donald Trump cancels February visit to UK

15:21, 12 Jan 2018

Garo Paylan testifies to Ankara Prosecutor's Office

14:11, 12 Jan 2018

California Governor’s budget maintains allotment for Armenian American Museum

13:41, 12 Jan 2018

US urges OSCE's Italian Chairmanship to support Minsk Group efforts

12:51, 12 Jan 2018

Italy will support Minsk Group's efforts for definitive solution to Karabakh conflict

11:31, 12 Jan 2018

Facebook to make posts from brands and media less prominent

10:45, 12 Jan 2018

Government Approves Program of Activities and Priorities for 2018

18:00, 11 Jan 2018

2017 UEFA Fans' Team of the Year revealed

17:24, 11 Jan 2018

Armenian Parliament to consider statement condemning genocide against Yezidis

16:52, 11 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarli handed a 6-year jail term

Donald Trump cancels February visit to UK

Garo Paylan testifies to Ankara Prosecutor's Office

California Governor’s budget maintains allotment for Armenian American Museum

US urges OSCE's Italian Chairmanship to support Minsk Group efforts

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia