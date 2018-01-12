California Governor’s budget maintains allotment for Armenian American Museum

13:41, 12 Jan 2018
Asbarez – Senator Anthony J. Portantino announced that the Armenian American Museum funding approved in last year’s budget has been programmed for expenditure this year in Governor Brown’s proposed budget announced Wednesday.

This confirms that $3 million of the $4 million approved has actually been programmed for expenditure. The museum project is located for the City of Glendale and includes Genocide education and multicultural exhibits. Plans for its creation are underway with broad support from within the Armenian community, including its ten largest organizations.

“I am very glad that the Governor’s Budget proposal maintains the State’s commitment to keep funding this important project. The Armenian American Museum will share the rich Armenian history and culture in the state of California for generations to appreciate. As the District 25 Senator, I represent the largest Armenian American community in the country, I am proud to support the museum and happy that the state is invested in its success,” commented Portantino.

Last year, Portantino arranged for the museum to present directly to the State Senate for a three million dollar budget request. The Senate approved the Portantino request and included it in the final state budget. The $1 million announced today is the promised annual allotment.

Sen. Portantino represents nearly 930,000 people in the 25th Senate District, which includes Altadena, Atwater Village, Bradbury, Burbank, Claremont, Duarte, Glendale, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, La Verne, Lake View Terrace, Los Feliz, Monrovia, Montrose, Pasadena, San Dimas, San Marino, Shadow Hills, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Sunland-Tujunga, and Upland.

