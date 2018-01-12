Estonia ratifies Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement

Estonia has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

Estonia thus becomes the first EU member to complete all the procedures necessary for CEPA to enter into force.

Ratification process of #Armenia–#EU Comprehensive & Enhanced Partnership Agreement (#CEPA) started: #Estonia has become the first EU member to complete all the procedures necessary for CEPA to enter into force! pic.twitter.com/z1i58RRzUX — MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) January 12, 2018

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement within the framework of teh Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels on November 24.