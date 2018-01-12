Estonia ratifies Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement

22:27, 12 Jan 2018
Estonia has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

Estonia thus becomes the first EU member to complete all the procedures necessary for CEPA to enter into force.

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement within the framework of teh Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels on November 24.

