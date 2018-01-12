Garo Paylan testifies to Ankara Prosecutor’s Office

Garo Paylan, an ethnic Armenian MP in the Turkish Parliament, testified to the Ankara Prosecutor’s Office in connction with a statement he made in December 2017.

Speaking at a press meeting in parliament on Dec. 20, the HDP deputy stated that he received a tip-off concerning plans to assassinate Turkish citizens in Europe, including academics, journalists, politicians and opinion leaders from the opposition ranks. Paylan said he had shared the intelligence with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Following Paylan’s remarks, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that it had launched an investigation into the claims, calling on the HDP deputy to testify as a witness on the issue.

“Hrant Dink murder is a reality in Turkey. He was my friend. I wanted him to leave the country, but he didn’t and was killed,” Paylan told reporters.

“At present, Turkish journalists and Kurdish party figures are also targeted,” Paylan said.

German authorities have also stated that law enforcement agents are aware of “the danger situation Deutsche Welle reported.

The officers are conducting an investigation with “the utmost sensitivity” but have ruled out providing any details or protection measures regarding Paylan’s intelligence, according to Deutsche Welle’s report.