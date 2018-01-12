Italy will support Minsk Group’s efforts for definitive solution to Karabakh conflict

Italy will continue to support the work of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Angelino Alfano, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs told the Permanent Council in Vienna today

He said the protracted conflicts would be a major focus of the Italian Chairmanship’s work this year.

“Our main challenge is the search for a solution to the crisis in and around Ukraine,” he said.

On the Transdniestrian Settlement Process, Alfano noted that 2017 ended with a positive and encouraging momentum.

“These developments show us that this could be a crucial moment for the resolution of the protracted conflict,” Alfano said.

Regarding the conflicts in the South Caucasus, Alfano said the Chairmanship would continue to support the Geneva International Discussions and look to encourage dialogue also on informal initiatives, while on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Italy would continue to support the work of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs “for a definitive and shared solution to the conflict.”