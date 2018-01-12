Mkhitrayan can play for any world-class team, Armenia’s football boss says

Head of the Football Federation of Armenia says Henrikh Mkhitaryan can play in any world-class club, should he not succeed to regain his place in Manchester United’s first squad.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan will never remain on the bench,” Armenian football boss Ruben Hayrapetyan told a press conference today.

Hayrapetyan said he last talked to Armenia captain during the national team’s last friendly.

The FFA chairman, however, refrained from commenting on the current situation. “I talked to Henrikh on phone, but I don’t want to make any comments. The coach-player relations can often worsen or improve. There is no need in intervening with their working process,” Hayrapetyan said.

The Football chief said he possesses no precise information on whether Mkhitaryan is going to move to another team or not.

“Should he fail to regain his place at Manchester United, he can play in any other world-class club. He will never remain on the bench, because he is a professional and diligent player and will always have a place in the main squad,” Hayrapetyan stated.