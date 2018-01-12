US urges OSCE’s Italian Chairmanship to support Minsk Group efforts

The US encourages OSCE’s Italian Chairmanship to provide full and unwavering support to their personal representative and his mission in support of the Minsk Group’s efforts to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the Karabakh conflict.

US Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Harry R. Kamian made the remarks in response to OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Italy Angelino Alfano.

“We should take into account recent hopeful signs from the 2017 Geneva summit meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Harry R. Kamian said.

The OSCE Chairperson noted earlier that “Italy would continue to support the work of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs for a definitive and shared solution to the Karabakh conflict.”