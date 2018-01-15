Armenia to host Persian language summer school

10:25, 15 Jan 2018
Armenian School of Languages is organizing a Persian Language Summer School in collaboration with the research and educational institute of ARMACAD, the Financial Tribune reports.

Two programs are scheduled for the upcoming Persian language course. One is a 6-week program from July 8 to August 18 and the other a three-week course from July 29 to August 18.

Both courses will teach written and oral modern and colloquial Persian. Also included are cultural tours and reading sessions where texts will be interpreted, according to the ARMACAD website.

The program is planned to be held at the Temple of Garni, a Greco-Roman edifice in the village of Garni, east of Yerevan.

The lectures will be organized according to the academic interests of the participants to ensure that BA, MA and PhD students as well as professors involved in Iranian Studies and relevant fields can benefit from the program.

