Armenia’s new President to be elected on March 2

17:52, 15 Jan 2018
Off

Armenia’s new president will take place on March 2, Vahram Baghdasaryan, Head of the National Assembly’s Republican faction told reporters today.

He said discussions on Republican candidates are expected as early as this week.

Baghdasaryan added that the newly-elected president should be popular among the public and meet certain criteria.

“There are such people in our country, but you will not hear their names now, as no discussions have been held,” the lawmaker said.

He said names will be revealed after discussions this week and added that the public will be kept informed.

According to Armenia’s new Constitution, the president will be elected by the National Assembly.

Comments

