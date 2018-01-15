Baghdad double suicide attack kills many

11:33, 15 Jan 2018
Off

At least 35 people have been killed in a double suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, medical sources say, the second attack in three days, the BBC reports.

More than 90 were injured in the attack in Tayaran Square, in the city centre.

Baghdad has repeatedly been the target of bombings and armed attacks since the Islamic State (IS) group overran large areas of the country in 2014.

However, the pace of attacks has slowed since Iraq’s government declared it had retaken all the territory last month.

Monday’s attack was carried out by two men wearing suicide vests packed with explosives, the interior ministry said.

The site of the attack is a busy square where large crowds of construction workers gather to find work every morning.

It has been targeted by militants in the past.

Comments

Recent News

Teacher, 11 Students Stabbed in Perm, Russia

15:49, 15 Jan 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia reveals five songs of the national selection

15:27, 15 Jan 2018

Lavrov: It’s up to the parties to resolve the Karabakh issue

15:13, 15 Jan 2018

MEP raises issues of Artsakh youth isolation and OSCE investigative mechanism to EU Commission

12:35, 15 Jan 2018

Acclaimed journalist to present new bio of Kirk Kerkorian

11:36, 15 Jan 2018

OSCE to conduct monitoring of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

11:11, 15 Jan 2018

Armenia to host Persian language summer school

10:25, 15 Jan 2018

Estonia ratifies Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement

22:27, 12 Jan 2018

8th century B.C. settlement found in Armenia’s Lernagog

18:20, 12 Jan 2018

Mkhitrayan can play for any world-class team, Armenia’s football boss says

17:44, 12 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Teacher, 11 Students Stabbed in Perm, Russia

Eurovision 2018: Armenia reveals five songs of the national selection

Lavrov: It’s up to the parties to resolve the Karabakh issue

MEP raises issues of Artsakh youth isolation and OSCE investigative mechanism to EU Commission

Acclaimed journalist to present new bio of Kirk Kerkorian

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia