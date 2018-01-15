Baghdad double suicide attack kills many

At least 35 people have been killed in a double suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, medical sources say, the second attack in three days, the BBC reports.

More than 90 were injured in the attack in Tayaran Square, in the city centre.

Baghdad has repeatedly been the target of bombings and armed attacks since the Islamic State (IS) group overran large areas of the country in 2014.

However, the pace of attacks has slowed since Iraq’s government declared it had retaken all the territory last month.

Monday’s attack was carried out by two men wearing suicide vests packed with explosives, the interior ministry said.

The site of the attack is a busy square where large crowds of construction workers gather to find work every morning.

It has been targeted by militants in the past.