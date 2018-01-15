Eurovision 2018: Armenia reveals five songs of the national selection

15:27, 15 Jan 2018
Armenian broadcaster AMPTV has revealed the first five songs of the national selection Depi Evratesil.

Until next Thursday, every day the Public TV will present five new songs, until all 20 Armenian songs for Eurovision 2018 are revealed.

Amaliya Margaryan – Waiting for the sun

Hayk Kasparov – Enamórame

Nemra – I’m a liar

Suren Poghosyan – The voice

Tamar Kaprelian – Poison (Ari ari)

The following participants will compete to represent Armenia in Eurovision Song Contest 2018: Robert Koloyan, Sevak Khanaghyan, Suren Poghosyan, Mger Armenia, Tyom, Zhanna Davtyan, Hayk Kasparov, Gevorg Harutyunyan, Maria’s Secret, Hasmik Shiroyan, Angel, Amaliya Margaryan, Tamar Kaprelian, Lusine Mardanyan, Arman Mesropyan, Mariam, Kamil, Nemra
Alternative and Gata band.

“Depi Evratesil” will be broadcast in February. The winner will be determined by a 50/50 vote by viewers and an international jury.

Comments

