Iranian company to build new bridge on Armenia-Georgia border

The Iranian Ariana Tunnel Dam Co. will construct a new bridge on the Armenian-Georgian border under a loan agreement signed between the Republic of Armenia and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBTD).

The agreement on the designing and construction of the Bagratashen Bridge was to be carried out within the framework of the “Armenia Northern Corridor Modernization Project” was signed at the Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies today.

Minister Vahan Martirosyan said voiced hope that the victory in the tender would be the first step and the Iranian company would continue to participate in projects implemented in Armenia, particularly the construction of a tunnel in the north of the country expected under the same modernization project.

Ariana Tunnel Dam Co. was chosen to implement the project from among seven bidders.