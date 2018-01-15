Lavrov: It’s up to the parties to resolve the Karabakh issue

15:13, 15 Jan 2018
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for additional measures to keep the situation on the line of contact [between the armed forces of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan] calm.

“I think it’s important to take additional measures to make the situation on the line of contact calmer. This would help move towards a political settlement,” Lavrov told a press conference, TASS reported.

The Foreign Minister considers that the Karabakh issue “cannot be solved once and for all with a single document.”

“We need a step-by-step approach that will reflect the agreement on the avenues of working on issues that require additional discussion with a view of reaching a final settlement, including the status of Nagorno Karabakh,” Lavrov said.

He added that diplomats have been working intensively and regularly to resolve the conflict.

“Russia cannot have concrete plans regarding the settlement of the conflict, as it is up to the parties to solve the issue,” he said.

According to the Minister, “Russia, along with other participants of the process, creates conditions for such settlement, comparing the parties’ positions in search for coinciding approaches and in an attempt to “suggest the compromises that can help the parties reach a common ground on issues they have been divergent on so far.”

“We hope to see such positive impulses coming from both countries [Armenia and Azerbaijan],” Sergey Lavrov stated.

