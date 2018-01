Armenia has been included in the UN’s 2018 Honour Roll for having paid its regular budget assessment in full.

In January 2018 Armenia paid $145,843 as a regular assessment.

The roll includes the countries that have paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30 day due period specified in Financial Regulation.

Only seven of 193 UN member states were in the Honour Roll as of January 10, 2018.