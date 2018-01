Photo: Reuters

A motorway bridge under construction in Colombia has collapsed, killing at least nine workers and injuring five others, the BBC reports.

The bridge in Chirajara was to be part of a highway connecting the capital, Bogotá, with the city of Villavicencio.

Photos from the scene show a large part of the 450m-long bridge lying in the ravine below.

Transport Minister Germán Cardona spoke of a “tragedy” and said the cause of the collapse would be investigated.