Convicted Auschwitz guard Oskar Groening pleads for mercy

A former guard at the Auschwitz death camp has submitted a request for mercy to avoid jail in Germany, the BBC reports.

In 2015 Oskar Groening, 96, was given a four-year prison sentence for being accessory to murder of 300,000 Jews in the camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

On Monday, justice ministry spokesman Christian Lauensteinin said the northern Lower Saxony said Groening’s plea had been passed on to prosecutors.

He added, however, that “a plea for clemency does not have a delaying effect such as on starting the prison sentence.

Last year, Germany’s constitutional court rejected his appeal, ruling that Groening was fit to serve his sentence.

Groening – who is known as “the bookkeeper of Auschwitz” – has admitted his “moral guilt”.

During his trial, he testified that he oversaw the collection of prisoners’ belongings and ensured valuables and cash were separated to be sent to Berlin.

He was sentenced even though there was no evidence of his involvement in specific killings.