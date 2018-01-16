Event in Istanbul honors Ara Guler

An event in Istanbul honored world known Turkish Armenian photographer Ara Guler, Ermenihaber.am reported.

Attending the even were famous photographers, officials, including Turkish President Erdogan’s Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin,

Addressing the event, the latter stressed the importance of Gul’s work and said: “His photos tell stories – the story of Dali, the story of Picasso.

Speaking of the importance of history, Ara Guler noted that history is the most important information in theworld, as it is only history that can tell about the past.