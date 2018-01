Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet on Jan. 18

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are set to meet on January 18.

“A meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will take place in Krakow on .,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

The meeting will take place at the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.