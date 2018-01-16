Freedom in the World 2018: Armenia & Artsakh ranked as ‘partly free’

13:49, 16 Jan 2018
Off

Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh have been rated as a “partly free” in a new reports published by the Freedom House.

The reports titled “Freedom in the World 2018: Democracy in Crisis” indicates that democracy faced its most serious crisis in decades in 2017 as its basic tenets—including guarantees of free and fair elections, the rights of minorities, freedom of the press, and the rule of law—came under attack around the world.

Armenia’s neighbor Georgia is also ranked as “partly free,” will Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran are all labeled as “not free.”

European Economic Union members Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus also have the “not free” status, while Kyrgyzstan is “partly free.”

Freedom in the World is an annual global report on political rights and civil liberties, composed of numerical ratings and descriptive texts for each country and a select group of territories.

The 2018 edition covers developments in 195 countries and 14 territories from January 1, 2017, through December 31, 2017.

