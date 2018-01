Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s agent Mino Raiola has said his client holds the key to Manchester United ’s pursuit of Alexis Sanchez.

“Manchester United is not going to sign Sanchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal,” Raiola told The Times.

“Mkhi has not decided yet. Mkhi is going to do what is best for him. He has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, so it’s his decision,” he said.

“Sanchez is part of the Mkhi deal, not the other way around,” the agent said.