OSCE monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact: No incident reported

12:56, 16 Jan 2018
Off

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.

Comments

Recent News

Top Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic shot dead

17:24, 16 Jan 2018

Mino Raiola: Mkhitaryan key to Sanchez deal

16:56, 16 Jan 2018

Colombia motorway bridge collapses killing nine workers

15:46, 16 Jan 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia reveals another 5 songs of national selection

14:29, 16 Jan 2018

Armenia on UN’s 2018 Honour Roll

14:20, 16 Jan 2018

Soldier killed in Artsakh

14:14, 16 Jan 2018

Freedom in the World 2018: Armenia & Artsakh ranked as ‘partly free’

13:49, 16 Jan 2018

Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet on Jan. 18

12:52, 16 Jan 2018

Armenia condemns the 2014 Yezidi genocide

12:23, 16 Jan 2018

Man Utd boss Mourinho confirms 'market is open' for Mkhitaryan

11:01, 16 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Top Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic shot dead

Mino Raiola: Mkhitaryan key to Sanchez deal

Colombia motorway bridge collapses killing nine workers

Eurovision 2018: Armenia reveals another 5 songs of national selection

Armenia on UN’s 2018 Honour Roll

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia