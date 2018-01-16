Top Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic shot dead

A prominent Kosovo Serb politician, Oliver Ivanovic, has been shot dead outside his party offices in the Serb-run north of Mitrovica, the BBC reports.
Ivanovic, seen as a moderate Kosovo Serb leader, was shot four times in the chest and died later in hospital, his lawyer Nebojsa Vlajic said.
Serbian government negotiators walked out of EU-mediated talks with Kosovo Albanians in Brussels after the news.
Kosovo remains ethnically divided since unilaterally splitting from Serbia.
Mitrovica – in northern Kosovo – is divided, with the south run by Kosovo Albanians.
