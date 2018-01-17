ANCA backers start 2018 by sending over 15,000 targeted emails to Capitol Hill

10:07, 17 Jan 2018
Off

Pro-Armenian activists from Alaska and Arizona to Maine and Montana responded to an Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) action alert last week by sending over 15,000 messages to federal officials on Capitol Hill in support of the Armenian American policy priorities.

Emails sent from every U.S. state and nearly each of America’s 435 House districts outlined the full array of ANCA “asks” regarding a secure Artsakh, a strong Armenia, a just resolution of the Armenian Genocide, and support for Syrian Armenians. This nationwide campaign was powered by the ANCA Rapid Responder system – an innovative opt-in advocacy program that allows activists to automatically send legislative messages in response to ANCA action alerts.

“It’s great to see so many folks signing up as ANCA Rapid Responders – across all ages, backgrounds, and geographic regions,” said ANCA’s IT Director Nerses Semerjian. “The popularity of this new opt-in program among all our key demographics represents a major driver of our on-line advocacy, ensuring that the messages of America’s pro-Armenian community are delivered with speed and impact across Capitol Hill.”

Last week, ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian outlined the ANCA’s 2018 agenda in a comprehensive video.

Comments

Recent News

Iran seeks to register Armenian Vank Cathedral as UNESCO World Heritage site

15:41, 17 Jan 2018

Nadia Murad welcomes Yazidi Genocide recognition by Armenian parliament

14:34, 17 Jan 2018

Armenia reveals five more bidding Eurovision entries

13:58, 17 Jan 2018

President Sargsyan shares vision on Armenia's future leader

11:44, 17 Jan 2018

Turkish Professor Cengiz Aktar condemns denial of the Armenian Genocide

09:42, 17 Jan 2018

Tehran Diocese of the Armenian Church Ordains Deaconess

09:41, 17 Jan 2018

Aram I declares 2018 ‘The year of independence’

09:35, 17 Jan 2018

Top Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic shot dead

17:24, 16 Jan 2018

Mino Raiola: Mkhitaryan key to Sanchez deal

16:56, 16 Jan 2018

Colombia motorway bridge collapses killing nine workers

15:46, 16 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Iran seeks to register Armenian Vank Cathedral as UNESCO World Heritage site

Nadia Murad welcomes Yazidi Genocide recognition by Armenian parliament

Armenia reveals five more bidding Eurovision entries

President Sargsyan shares vision on Armenia's future leader

Turkish Professor Cengiz Aktar condemns denial of the Armenian Genocide

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia