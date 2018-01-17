Aram I declares 2018 ‘The year of independence’

09:35, 17 Jan 2018
Off

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has declared 2018 “The Year of Independence” to mark the centennial anniversary of Armenian Independence and the establishment of the First Republic, Press Service of the Catholicate of Cilicia reports.

Aram I’s Pontifical Encyclical was read on Sunday, Jan. 14, during the Holy Liturgy at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias, as well as and in all Armenian Orthodox dioceses and parish churches under the jurisdiction of the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia.

In the Pontifical Encyclical, His Holiness provides a brief account on the events that led to the creation of independence and highlights the fact that the Armenian Church had a significant role in the creation of Armenia’s independence.

“Centuries of history testify that regimes are temporary—nations with their faith, fatherland, and culture are eternal” reads a part of the Encyclical. “The strengthening of Armenia and Artsakh is the foundation of our national unity and vision and our guarantee of our nation’s bright future,” the Encyclical continues.

At the end of the Pontifical Encyclical, His Holiness Aram I urged the Armenian people to dedicate their efforts towards building a stronger Armenia with a strong Artsakh and diaspora.

Comments

Recent News

ANCA backers start 2018 by sending over 15,000 targeted emails to Capitol Hill

10:07, 17 Jan 2018

Turkish Professor Cengiz Aktar condemns denial of the Armenian Genocide

09:42, 17 Jan 2018

Tehran Diocese of the Armenian Church Ordains Deaconess

09:41, 17 Jan 2018

Top Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic shot dead

17:24, 16 Jan 2018

Mino Raiola: Mkhitaryan key to Sanchez deal

16:56, 16 Jan 2018

Colombia motorway bridge collapses killing nine workers

15:46, 16 Jan 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia reveals another 5 songs of national selection

14:29, 16 Jan 2018

Armenia on UN’s 2018 Honour Roll

14:20, 16 Jan 2018

Soldier killed in Artsakh

14:14, 16 Jan 2018

Freedom in the World 2018: Armenia & Artsakh ranked as ‘partly free’

13:49, 16 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

ANCA backers start 2018 by sending over 15,000 targeted emails to Capitol Hill

Turkish Professor Cengiz Aktar condemns denial of the Armenian Genocide

Tehran Diocese of the Armenian Church Ordains Deaconess

Top Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic shot dead

Mino Raiola: Mkhitaryan key to Sanchez deal

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia