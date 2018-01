The Armenian Public Television has revealed five more songs of its national selection Depi Evratesil.

The broadcaster has thus unveiled 15 of the 20 contenders to represent the country at Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

Here are the next 5 entries:

Arman Mesropyan – What you hide

Asmik Shiroyan – You & I

Gevorg Harutyunyan – Stand up

Mger Armenia – Forever

Zhanna Davtyan – Unbreakable

The last five songs will be revealed tomorrow.