Koreas to march under single ‘united’ flag in Olympic Games

18:08, 17 Jan 2018
Photo: AFP

 

North and South Korea have agreed to march together under a single “unified Korea” flag at next month’s Winter Olympics in the South, the BBC reports.

They also agreed to field a joint women’s ice hockey team after rare talks at the truce village of Panmunjom.

These are the first high-level talks between the two Koreas in more than two years.

The Games will take place between 9-27 February in Pyeongchang in South Korea.

Both South Korea’s hockey coach and conservative newspapers had expressed concern about the prospect of a united hockey team, saying it could damage South Korea’s chances of winning a medal.

Tens of thousands of people are said to have signed online petitions urging President Moon Jae-in to scrap the plan.

