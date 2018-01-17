Nadia Murad welcomes Yazidi Genocide recognition by Armenian parliament

Yezidi (Yazidi) human rights activist and the Yazda Global Yazidi Organization have welcomed the recognition of the Yezidi Genocide by the Armenian parliament, describing it as “a historic fact.”

“Today is a historic moment for the entire Yezidi community worldwide and for victims of this genocide. We welcome this important step especially as it comes from a country which, in recent history, has suffered greatly from genocide,” they said in a statement.

“I am touched by today’s decision and I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Armenia and their representatives in Parliament . Acknowledgment of the Genocide means a lot to me and all the victims of genocide.” said Nadia Murad, UNODC Goodwill Ambassador for dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking.

“The Yezidi genocide is the latest capital crime of our century, the world should recognize this crime and accept the fact it happened, not only recognize it, but take the steps to stop it and adopt mechanisms to ensure it will not be repeated in the future” said Murad Ismael, Yazda Executive Director

Yazda and Nadia Murad expressed their gratitude to the Standing Committee on Foreign Relation, to MP Rustam Makhmudyan (a Yezidi himself), leader of the RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan, leader of the ARF faction Armen Rustamyan and the Tsarukyan and Yelk factions. They also thanked all the members of the parliament who supported the initiative.

The Armenian Parliament on Tuesday unanimously adopted a statement, recognizing and condemning the Yezidi Genocide on terrorist-controlled territories of Iraq.