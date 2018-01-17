President Sargsyan shares vision on Armenia’s future leader

President Serzh Sargsyan has shared his views on Armenia’s next president.
Speaking at a meeting with intellectuals, President Sargsyan noted that “it should be an individual that has passed a certain path, is well-known both inside and outside the country and can represent Armenia abroad with dignity.”
He believes the future President should have a good command of foreign languages, have contacts both in Armenia and Diaspora.”
“Most importantly, it should be an unbiased person, who has never been in politics and has not been a member of any party.”
teh Armenian National Assembly is set to elect the new President on March 2.
