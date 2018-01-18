Armenia, Azerbaijan reach agreement on expansion of Kasprzyk’s mission

21:14, 18 Jan 2018
Off

On January 18, upon the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov took place in Krakow.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers started in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, then continued in a tête-à-tête format.

The sides continued the discussions from the last December on the ways of implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, reached at the summits in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva.

Minister Nalbandian called on Azerbaijani side to abide to the calls of the Co-Chairs to strictly respect the ceasefire, to implement previously reached agreements, to reiterate the adherence to the principles of the conflict settlement proposed by the Co-Chairs, that can pay the way for the advancement of the negotiation process.

In accordance with the agreement reached at the Geneva Summit the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan discussed together with the Co-Chairs the possibilities of implementation of additional steps for the reduction of tensions in the conflict zone and the intensification of the negotiation process.

The sides agreed in principle to implement the decision on the expansion of capabilities of the office of the Personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

It was decided that the Co-Chairs will visit the region in the first half of February.

