Armenia has released the final five songs of its national selection for Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

One of the 20 bidding entries will go on to represent Armenia at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in the host city of Lisbon.

Gata Band – Shogha

Lusine Mardanyan – If you don’t walk me home

Maria’s Secret – Escape

Mariam Petrosyan – Fade

Robert Koloyan – Get away with us