Armenia signs CoE Convention on preventing and combating violence against women

14:49, 18 Jan 2018
Off

Today, in the presence of the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Ms Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, Ambassador Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe, signed the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (the Istanbul Convention).

Armenia becomes the 45th member State of the Council of Europe to have signed the Convention. Out of the 47 member States of the Council of Europe, only Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation have not signed the Convention.

This Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence protects women against all forms of violence against them.

It obliges states to prevent, prosecute and eliminate violence against women and domestic violence.

The Convention also establishes a specific monitoring mechanism (“GREVIO”) in order to ensure effective implementation of its provisions by the states parties.

To assist legal professionals in Armenia in applying the national legislation in the area in line with the European standards, the Council of Europe has launched in the end of December 2017 in Armenia the first training course for legal professionals on violence against women. The course was launched one day  after the Armenian National Assembly adopted the first law aimed at combating domestic violence.

Comments

Recent News

HRW: Uneven record on human rights in Armenia

15:34, 18 Jan 2018

Arsene Wenger speaks out on Mkhitaryan-Sanchez swap deal

13:56, 18 Jan 2018

Armenia reveals all songs bidding for Eurovision 2018

13:40, 18 Jan 2018

Neville says Mkhitaryan will be fantastic for Arsenal

13:26, 18 Jan 2018

L.A. Community honors Grammy nominees Mansurian and Orbelian

11:12, 18 Jan 2018

Bus fire in Kazakhstan kills 52

11:07, 18 Jan 2018

Pallone urges the Congress to break barriers to expanded U.S.-Artsakh ties

10:41, 18 Jan 2018

Armenian FM meets with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Krakow

10:04, 18 Jan 2018

Koreas to march under single 'united' flag in Olympic Games

18:08, 17 Jan 2018

Bitcoin Dips Below $10,000

17:53, 17 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

HRW: Uneven record on human rights in Armenia

Arsene Wenger speaks out on Mkhitaryan-Sanchez swap deal

Armenia reveals all songs bidding for Eurovision 2018

Neville says Mkhitaryan will be fantastic for Arsenal

L.A. Community honors Grammy nominees Mansurian and Orbelian

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia