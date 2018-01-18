Arsene Wenger speaks out on Mkhitaryan-Sanchez swap deal

Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger has talked up the possibility of signing Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan this month, the Daily Star reported.

Speaking at a press conference Wenger admitted he’s a huge admirer of Mkhitaryan.

When asked about using Mkhitaryan-Sanchez swap deal, Wenger said: “Yes of course. If it’s a possibility because I like the player.”

“We played many times against him. He appreciates the quality of our game and the way we play football,” Wenger said.

“That’s why he loves the club as well,” the Arsanal boss added.

Mourinho reportedly wants to wrap up the deal in time for Sanchez to face Burnley on Saturday.

But Wenger admitted he could be in Arsenal’s squad against Crystal Palace, suggesting there is still a chance the deal could fall through.

The Gunners boss added: “That is a story that is well documented. I have not a lot to add. It can happen, it can as well not happen.

“If it doesn’t happen, he will play on Saturday.”