Neville says Mkhitaryan will be fantastic for Arsenal

13:26, 18 Jan 2018
Off
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be “a fantastic signing” for Arsenal, says former Red Devils star Phil Neville, with a Manchester United exit making a lot of sense for the Armenian, Coal.com reported.

Neville believes a change of scenery will be beneficial to a talented playmaker – especially as part of a team that will embrace his skill set – while he also claims that Arsenal could end up “a better team” for their winter deals, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang another mooted target.

The former United star told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I can see Henrikh going to Arsenal and being a fantastic signing for them.

“If Arsenal sign Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang, Arsenal may become a better team, because they will have two really good players.

“We didn’t see the best of Mkhitaryan at United. I’m a massive fan of him.

