Republican Party’s nominee for President to be announced tomorrow

President Serzh Sargsyan will announce the Republican Party’s nominee for President tomorrow.

The Republican Party of Armenia discussed the issue during the sitting of the Executive Body today.

“We discussed a candidate, who can best present the Republic of Armenia on the international arena, has a rich experience, enjoys high esteem in the Diaspora and Armenia, has superior intellectual abilities and is good at languages,” RPA Spokesman Edward Sharmazanov told reporters following the meeting.

He said the candidate was nominated by President Serzh Sargsyan and was generally approved by members of the Executive Body.

Sharmazanov said “no surprise is expected.”

Armenia’s 4th President will be elected by the National Assembly on March 2, 2018.