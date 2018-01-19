Stepanakert welcomes Congress Resolution calling for ties with Artsakh

13:03, 19 Jan 2018
Off

The Republic of Artsakh has welcomed the Resolution proposed by Congressman Frank Pallone, which urges the Congress to break down artificial barriers to unrestricted travel and open communication between the United States and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

“We welcome the resolution proposed by Congressman Frank Pallone titled “U.S. – Artsakh Travel and Communication” aimed at establishing contacts between Artsakh and the United States and breaking down artificial barriers to visiting Artsakh by the U.S. officials,” Spokesperson for the Artsakh Foreign Ministry Ani Sargsyan said in comments to News.am.

“We are convinced that the mutual visits of official representatives of the two states, as well as an open and direct dialogue between our countries will contribute to the solution of the existing problems in the region. International cooperation, based on the principle of inclusion and not exclusion is also an important factor for reducing tension in the region,” she said.

“We expect that Congressman Pallone’s initiative will get strong support at the U.S. Congress and will give a new impetus to the development of relations between Artsakh and the United States,” the Spokesperson added.

The U.S.-Artsakh Travel and Communications Resolution, submitted earlier this week notes, in part, that current State Department policies place “self-imposed restrictions on travel and communications between the United States and Artsakh, limiting oversight of United States taxpayer-funded assistance programs and discouraging the open dialogue and discourse that can contribute to a peaceful resolution of Artsakh-related status and security issues.”

Comments

Recent News

EU provides €1.74 million for five new civil society projects in Armenia

15:51, 19 Jan 2018

Kamp Armen: Historic Armenian orphanage to be revived in Istanbul

14:46, 19 Jan 2018

Pope marries couple on plane over Chile

14:30, 19 Jan 2018

Republican Party of Armenia nominates Armen Sarkissian for President

13:03, 19 Jan 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be a 'sensation' at Arsenal, says Paul Merson

10:51, 19 Jan 2018

New Zealand PM reveals she is pregnant

10:43, 19 Jan 2018

Minsk Grouop Co-Chairs to travel to the region in early February

09:40, 19 Jan 2018

Republican Party's nominee for President to be announced tomorrow

21:40, 18 Jan 2018

Armenia, Azerbaijan reach agreement on expansion of Kasprzyk's mission

21:14, 18 Jan 2018

Armenia placed 90th in FIFA World Ranking

17:50, 18 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

EU provides €1.74 million for five new civil society projects in Armenia

Kamp Armen: Historic Armenian orphanage to be revived in Istanbul

Pope marries couple on plane over Chile

Republican Party of Armenia nominates Armen Sarkissian for President

Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be a 'sensation' at Arsenal, says Paul Merson

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia