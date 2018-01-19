Stepanakert welcomes Congress Resolution calling for ties with Artsakh

The Republic of Artsakh has welcomed the Resolution proposed by Congressman Frank Pallone, which urges the Congress to break down artificial barriers to unrestricted travel and open communication between the United States and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

“We welcome the resolution proposed by Congressman Frank Pallone titled “U.S. – Artsakh Travel and Communication” aimed at establishing contacts between Artsakh and the United States and breaking down artificial barriers to visiting Artsakh by the U.S. officials,” Spokesperson for the Artsakh Foreign Ministry Ani Sargsyan said in comments to News.am.

“We are convinced that the mutual visits of official representatives of the two states, as well as an open and direct dialogue between our countries will contribute to the solution of the existing problems in the region. International cooperation, based on the principle of inclusion and not exclusion is also an important factor for reducing tension in the region,” she said.

“We expect that Congressman Pallone’s initiative will get strong support at the U.S. Congress and will give a new impetus to the development of relations between Artsakh and the United States,” the Spokesperson added.

The U.S.-Artsakh Travel and Communications Resolution, submitted earlier this week notes, in part, that current State Department policies place “self-imposed restrictions on travel and communications between the United States and Artsakh, limiting oversight of United States taxpayer-funded assistance programs and discouraging the open dialogue and discourse that can contribute to a peaceful resolution of Artsakh-related status and security issues.”