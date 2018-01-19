Co-Chairs engaged in managing rather than settling the Karabakh conflict, political scientist says

The Minsk Group has been engaged in managing the Karabakh conflict rather than settling over the past years, says political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan.

According to him, the Co-Chairs are doing their best to prevent escalation at the line of contact, and have recently managed to prevent large-scale military actions like the ones in April 2016.

“It would be unwise to expect breakthrough in the Karabachos conflict settlement process, any serious changes, big steps. The positions of Armenia and Azerbaijan are far apart, and there is no field to negotiate,” Iskandaryan told a press conference today.

The political scientist expects no progress in the coming years, but also excludes full-scale war.

Asked about the probability of escalation ahead of the presidential elections expected in Azerbaijan, Iskandaryan joked: “It’s a procedure that needs to be carried out rather than election, and no has any doubts on who is going to be Azerbaijan’s President.”

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting in Krakow on January 18 upon the imitative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The sides continued the discussions from the last December on the ways of implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, reached at the summits in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva.

The Minsk Group Ci-Chairs said in a statement issued after the discussions that “the sides agreed in principle to implement the decision on the expansion of capabilities of the office of the Personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.”