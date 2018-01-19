Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be a ‘sensation’ at Arsenal, says Paul Merson

10:51, 19 Jan 2018
Off

Arsenal would be getting a sensational player in the form of Henrikh Mkhitaryan if his swap deal with Alexis Sanchez goes through, says Gunners hero and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

Speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports Premier League, Merson said: “I am a big fan of Mkhitaryan.

“I watched him at Dortmund, where he was voted player of the season and scored plenty of goals.

“He has lost his way at Manchester United but if Arsenal get him, with the way they play and the way Arsene Wenger is going forward with attacking players, I think he will be a sensation.

“He is a great signing for Arsenal if they get him.

“Sanchez is top drawer, but to get that kind of quality in January is very rare.

“Mkhitaryan is one of the best in the Premier League.

“Any offensive player going to Arsenal under Arsene Wenger is a good move.”

Comments

Recent News

EU provides €1.74 million for five new civil society projects in Armenia

15:51, 19 Jan 2018

Kamp Armen: Historic Armenian orphanage to be revived in Istanbul

14:46, 19 Jan 2018

Pope marries couple on plane over Chile

14:30, 19 Jan 2018

Republican Party of Armenia nominates Armen Sarkissian for President

13:03, 19 Jan 2018

Stepanakert welcomes Congress Resolution calling for ties with Artsakh

13:03, 19 Jan 2018

New Zealand PM reveals she is pregnant

10:43, 19 Jan 2018

Minsk Grouop Co-Chairs to travel to the region in early February

09:40, 19 Jan 2018

Republican Party's nominee for President to be announced tomorrow

21:40, 18 Jan 2018

Armenia, Azerbaijan reach agreement on expansion of Kasprzyk's mission

21:14, 18 Jan 2018

Armenia placed 90th in FIFA World Ranking

17:50, 18 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

EU provides €1.74 million for five new civil society projects in Armenia

Kamp Armen: Historic Armenian orphanage to be revived in Istanbul

Pope marries couple on plane over Chile

Republican Party of Armenia nominates Armen Sarkissian for President

Stepanakert welcomes Congress Resolution calling for ties with Artsakh

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia