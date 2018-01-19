Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be a ‘sensation’ at Arsenal, says Paul Merson

Arsenal would be getting a sensational player in the form of Henrikh Mkhitaryan if his swap deal with Alexis Sanchez goes through, says Gunners hero and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

Speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports Premier League, Merson said: “I am a big fan of Mkhitaryan.

“I watched him at Dortmund, where he was voted player of the season and scored plenty of goals.

“He has lost his way at Manchester United but if Arsenal get him, with the way they play and the way Arsene Wenger is going forward with attacking players, I think he will be a sensation.

“He is a great signing for Arsenal if they get him.

“Sanchez is top drawer, but to get that kind of quality in January is very rare.

“Mkhitaryan is one of the best in the Premier League.

“Any offensive player going to Arsenal under Arsene Wenger is a good move.”