Minsk Grouop Co-Chairs to travel to the region in early February

09:40, 19 Jan 2018
Off

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America), together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, met with Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on 17 January and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on 18 January. The Co- Chairs met jointly with the two Foreign Ministers on 18 January.

The Ministers and the Co-Chairs discussed next steps for facilitating realization of the agreements reached at previous summits dedicated to the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. The Foreign Ministers agreed in principle to the Co-Chairs’ revised concept paper for implementing the expansion of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office with a view toward finalizing it as soon as possible.

During the meetings, the parties and Co-Chairs exchanged views on core sensitive issues contained in the working proposals currently on the table. The Co-Chairs also called for pursuing trust-building measures as an important contribution to the negotiation process. The Ministers and the Co-Chairs acknowledged the relative calm on the Line of Contact, and the Co-Chairs urged the parties to reinforce this positive trend.

‎The Co-Chairs indicated to the Ministers their interest in further discussing the possibility of conducting a follow up to the 2010 assessment mission to the territories affected by the conflict.

The Co-Chairs plan to travel to the region in early February.

Comments

Recent News

Republican Party's nominee for President to be announced tomorrow

21:40, 18 Jan 2018

Armenia, Azerbaijan reach agreement on expansion of Kasprzyk's mission

21:14, 18 Jan 2018

Armenia placed 90th in FIFA World Ranking

17:50, 18 Jan 2018

Armenians in Jerusalem start Christmas celebrations

16:54, 18 Jan 2018

HRW: Uneven record on human rights in Armenia

15:34, 18 Jan 2018

Armenia signs CoE Convention on preventing and combating violence against women

14:49, 18 Jan 2018

Arsene Wenger speaks out on Mkhitaryan-Sanchez swap deal

13:56, 18 Jan 2018

Armenia reveals all songs bidding for Eurovision 2018

13:40, 18 Jan 2018

Neville says Mkhitaryan will be fantastic for Arsenal

13:26, 18 Jan 2018

L.A. Community honors Grammy nominees Mansurian and Orbelian

11:12, 18 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Republican Party's nominee for President to be announced tomorrow

Armenia, Azerbaijan reach agreement on expansion of Kasprzyk's mission

Armenia placed 90th in FIFA World Ranking

Armenians in Jerusalem start Christmas celebrations

HRW: Uneven record on human rights in Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia