Arsenal confirm Henrikh Mkhitaryan signing

22:18, 22 Jan 2018
Off

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan has signed for us on a long-term contract in a deal which sees Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United,” Arsenal FC said on its website.

On his move, Henrikh said: “I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here. It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.”

Arsène Wenger added: “Henrikh is a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he’s very committed as well. I must say he’s a player who has all the attributes.”

“Mkhitaryan can play on the wing or in midfield, so I believe he can play very well in many positions. That can help us as well because he can play together with Ozil as well as playmaker, so overall it’s a good move,” Wenger said.

“I’m very excited to get a player in who will be committed and focused. It is vital as well to have players who have experience, because we have a very good bunch of young players but we know that it’s not sufficient in the Premier League today to put them all in together. You also need a good weight of experience in your team and he will contribute to that.”

The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes and Henrikh’s squad number will be confirmed soon.

Comments

