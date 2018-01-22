Michele Nicoletti from Italy elected new PACE President

16:51, 22 Jan 2018
Off

Michele Nicoletti (Italy, SOC) was today elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Taking over from Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD), he is the 31st President of the Assembly since 1949 and the second Italian to hold this office.

There was only one candidate. Under the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure, the President serves for a one-year term of office, which may be renewed once.

In his inaugural address, the newly-elected President called for increased unity of the Council of Europe “as the only European institution that brings together 47 countries around the values of human rights, democracy, the rule of law and acceptance of its European Court”.

“At a time of great and dramatic challenges – from terrorism to migration, from poverty old and new to mistrust in representative institutions, from the re-emergence of racism and xenophobia to the desperate solitude of so many people – we must offer a response to nationalist and chauvinistic temptations to close ranks, to centrifugal pressures and to conflicts by reasserting the need for peace and justice on our continent,” he said.

” As a pan-European political forum and a statutory body of our Organisation, the Assembly should fully play its role in addressing these challenges. This requires the active involvement of all members and delegations from all 47 member States. In this context, I regret that the Russian Parliament has not put forward a delegation for the 2018 Ordinary Session. Nevertheless, dialogue with Russian parliamentarians – as well as with all other delegations – continues, with due respect to our rules and obligations.”

“This reflection on our identity, which the Assembly will decide how to develop, appears to me to represent an extraordinary opportunity for our institution to reassert forcefully its own role as the guardian of European unity. I strongly believe that all member States of the Council of Europe must participate in this process,” the newly-elected PACE President underlined.

“In performing this task, we must not cease to openly denounce any violation of human rights committed in any part of our continent and by any authority. There cannot and must not be any free zones. However, this defence of human rights will be even stronger if we are able to combine it with an ever increasing unity between our peoples. We must tirelessly seek to emphasise what unites us,” he said.

Comments

Recent News

US Embassy in Armenia: Scheduled passport and visa services to continue

17:11, 22 Jan 2018

Now is the best time to invest in Armenia –PM

15:35, 22 Jan 2018

Erdogna once again denies the Armenian Genocide

14:52, 22 Jan 2018

Taner Akçam’s new book includes ‘smoking gun’ of Armenian Genocide

12:55, 22 Jan 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates birthday with Raiola and Pogba

11:52, 22 Jan 2018

Oxfam: World's richest 1% get 82% of the wealth

11:41, 22 Jan 2018

Iran eyes boost in gas cooperation with Armenia

10:27, 22 Jan 2018

Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ they did not recognize Armenian genocide

01:53, 20 Jan 2018

Hrant Dink commemorated in Istanbul on 11th anniversary of assassination

20:34, 19 Jan 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan not to be involved for Man Utd at Burnley

19:21, 19 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

US Embassy in Armenia: Scheduled passport and visa services to continue

Now is the best time to invest in Armenia –PM

Erdogna once again denies the Armenian Genocide

Taner Akçam’s new book includes ‘smoking gun’ of Armenian Genocide

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates birthday with Raiola and Pogba

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia