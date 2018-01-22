Now is the best time to invest in Armenia –PM

Armenia has a developing economy able to resist unpredictable global changes, Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He said while the final results of 2017 have not been summed up, the economic growth will definitely be higher than expected.

Speaking about the Eurasian Economic Union, PM Karapetyan said “its logic is very understandable and pragmatic” to Armenia. “The Eurasian integration project broadened our economic boundaries, providing access to a capacious market of almost 180 million market without customs borders.”

The Prime Minister added that the favorable business climate in Armenia will enable the country to become a platform for Russian entrepreneurs to access new markets.

“We have a preferential trade regime with the US, Canada, Switzerland, Norway and Japan. Armenia is also one of the 10 countries in the world that enjoys a GSP+ system with the European Union, which allows the country to export about 6,400 goods to the EU on preferential terms,” Karen Karapetyan said.

He reminded that a free economic zone was launched on Iran border last year. “We believe it is a good platform for the Russian business and capital. The Prime Minister said it provides access to the 80-million Iranian market, thus creating a basis for establishment of joint ventures,” he noted.

“As member of the Eurasian Economic Union with a preferential trade regime with the EU, a shared border with Iran and an attractive investment and business climate, Armenia can pose a serious interest to exporting and importing industries, which can use Armenia’s trade and logistic capacities stemming from its geographical location,” Karen Karapetyan stated.

The Prime Minister stated that one of the utmost goals is to create maximally comfortable conditions for doing business in the country and assured “that now is the best time to invest in Armenia.”