Armenia, Switzerland discuss perspectives of launching direct Yerevan-Zurich flights

18:08, 23 Jan 2018
Off

Today, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with Dominique de Buman, President of the Swiss National Council in Davos.

Welcoming Karen Karapetyan, Dominique de Buman said he was glad to meet with the Armenian Premier in Davos and discuss the details and preparations for the Swiss delegation’s forthcoming visit to Armenia. Karen Karapetyan congratulated Dominique de Buman on assuming the office of National Council President.

“We appreciate your personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations in terms of both the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and Switzerland’s balanced position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, as well as a number of other issues,” Karen Karapetyan said.

Presenting the economic situation in Armenia, the ongoing reforms and the programs implemented in tax and customs administration, agriculture and other sectors, the measures aimed at improving the business environment, the Prime Minister underscored that the key economic indicators were improved last year and expressed confidence that these trends would be continuous.

Stressing that the commodity turnover between Armenia and Switzerland was multiplied by 3.5 times in 2017 as compared to 2016, Karen Karapetyan noted that there is still great development potential in this area.

The parties discussed the possibility of establishing a chamber of commerce, as well as cooperating in the fields of wine-making, smart agriculture, information technology, mining, renewable energy, education, tourism, and Swiss capital’s involvement in Armenia. The sides also touched upon the prospects for launching direct Yerevan-Zurich flight.

