Armenian-French high-level talks at Elysee Palace

The Presidents of Armenia and France held high-level talks at the Elysee Palace today.

Welcoming the President of Armenia, President Macron noted that in addition to French-Armenian friendly relations, he expected to discuss cooperation in the multilateral format, including the interaction on the sidelines of La Francophone, as well as the furtherance of EU-Armenia relations after the signing of the framework agreement.

The President of France asked his counterpart about the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process, President Sargsyan’s approaches concerning the promotion of this process, and Armenia’s relations with the countries in the region.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Emmanuel Macron noted the importance of developing inter-parliamentary relations and bolstering economic cooperation. Both sides underscored that economic relations should be overhauled to reach the current high level of political dialogue.

With reference to the Francophonie Summit to be held this year in Armenia, President Macron emphasized that France is supportive of Armenia and will back the preparations for the Summit as far as possible. The French President accepted with pleasure President Sargsyan’s invitation to attend the Summit, noting that he attached great importance to this important event.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Emmanuel Macron summed up the results of their meeting with statements made for mass media.