Armenian-French high-level talks at Elysee Palace

18:35, 23 Jan 2018
Off

The Presidents of Armenia and France held high-level talks at the Elysee Palace today.

Welcoming the President of Armenia, President Macron noted that in addition to French-Armenian friendly relations, he expected to discuss cooperation in the multilateral format, including the interaction on the sidelines of La Francophone, as well as the furtherance of EU-Armenia relations after the signing of the framework agreement.

The President of France asked his counterpart about the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process, President Sargsyan’s approaches concerning the promotion of this process, and Armenia’s relations with the countries in the region.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Emmanuel Macron noted the importance of developing inter-parliamentary relations and bolstering economic cooperation. Both sides underscored that economic relations should be overhauled to reach the current high level of political dialogue.

With reference to the Francophonie Summit to be held this year in Armenia, President Macron emphasized that France is supportive of Armenia and will back the preparations for the Summit as far as possible. The French President accepted with pleasure President Sargsyan’s invitation to attend the Summit, noting that he attached great importance to this important event.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Emmanuel Macron summed up the results of their meeting with statements made for mass media.

 

Comments

Recent News

Army-building in the spotlight, Artsakh President says

18:50, 23 Jan 2018

Armenia, Switzerland discuss perspectives of launching direct Yerevan-Zurich flights

18:08, 23 Jan 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to wear No. 7 shirt at Arsenal

17:47, 23 Jan 2018

Bitcoin expert Nick Spanos to visit Armenia

16:57, 23 Jan 2018

Turkish Armenian MP Garo Paylan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

15:31, 23 Jan 2018

India could invite Armenia to to play in a four-nation tournament

14:32, 23 Jan 2018

Armenian Patriarchate expresses support for Turkey's operation in Afrin

13:15, 23 Jan 2018

PM briefs Swiss businessmen on Armenia's investment opportunities

12:18, 23 Jan 2018

Arsenal fans face Henrikh Mkhitaryan spelling challenge

11:04, 23 Jan 2018

US shutdown ends as Congress passes bill

10:52, 23 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Army-building in the spotlight, Artsakh President says

Armenia, Switzerland discuss perspectives of launching direct Yerevan-Zurich flights

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to wear No. 7 shirt at Arsenal

Bitcoin expert Nick Spanos to visit Armenia

Turkish Armenian MP Garo Paylan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia