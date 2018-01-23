Armenia’s President meets French Senate Speaker

10:00, 23 Jan 2018
Off

In the framework of his working visit to France, President Serzh Sargsyan met with President of Senate Gérard Larcher.

The President of Armenia first of all congratulated Gérard Larcher on being reelected to the high office of President of Senate and wished him every success and new achievements. Noting that while a year has passed since their previous meeting, President Sargsyan stressed that nevertheless, significant changes have taken place in both countries. France has a new, young and energetic President who is not only leading France ahead, but is also actively involved in international processes, while Armenia will soon shift from the semi-presidential system to a new parliamentary system of governance.

In this regard, the RA President and the President of the French Senate highlighted the role of inter-parliamentary dialogue in the furtherance of interstate relations. According to President Sargsyan, the frequent contacts evidence both sides’ commitment to ensuring continuity in the ongoing high-level political dialogue. In this context, Serzh Sargsyan recalled that this is his fourth meeting with Mr. Larcher in France. The President of Armenia said he would be glad to host the French Senate President in Armenia next time where he will be honored with a warm welcome.

Thankful for kind remarks and congratulations, Gérard Larcher described the Armenian-French relations as high-level relations developing in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust, which, according to him, should be further enhanced through more vigorous economic ties that are still lagging far behind the political intercourse. The interlocutors agreed that the two countries have a lot to do in this area.

Serzh Sargsyan and Gérard Larcher availed themselves of the opportunity to address the EU-Armenia relationships, highlighting the approaches and activities stipulated by the recently signed framework agreement.

The Senate President asked about the recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process, regional issues, as well as Armenia’s relations with the neighboring States. President Sargsyan and the President of the French Senate touched upon the Francophonie Summit to be held this year in Armenia which, according to them, would go a long way toward bolstering and strengthening bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, Serzh Sargsyan signed in the Book of Honorable Guests of the French Senate.

Comments

Recent News

Arsenal fans face Henrikh Mkhitaryan spelling challenge

11:04, 23 Jan 2018

US shutdown ends as Congress passes bill

10:52, 23 Jan 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Man United exchange messages

10:40, 23 Jan 2018

‘Women of 1915’ to be screened in Orange County

10:32, 23 Jan 2018

Arsenal confirm Henrikh Mkhitaryan signing

22:18, 22 Jan 2018

US to move Embassy to Jerusalem by end of 2019

17:42, 22 Jan 2018

US Embassy in Armenia: Scheduled passport and visa services to continue

17:11, 22 Jan 2018

Michele Nicoletti from Italy elected new PACE President

16:51, 22 Jan 2018

Now is the best time to invest in Armenia –PM

15:35, 22 Jan 2018

Erdogna once again denies the Armenian Genocide

14:52, 22 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Arsenal fans face Henrikh Mkhitaryan spelling challenge

US shutdown ends as Congress passes bill

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Man United exchange messages

‘Women of 1915’ to be screened in Orange County

Arsenal confirm Henrikh Mkhitaryan signing

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia