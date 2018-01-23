Armenia’s President meets French Senate Speaker

In the framework of his working visit to France, President Serzh Sargsyan met with President of Senate Gérard Larcher.

The President of Armenia first of all congratulated Gérard Larcher on being reelected to the high office of President of Senate and wished him every success and new achievements. Noting that while a year has passed since their previous meeting, President Sargsyan stressed that nevertheless, significant changes have taken place in both countries. France has a new, young and energetic President who is not only leading France ahead, but is also actively involved in international processes, while Armenia will soon shift from the semi-presidential system to a new parliamentary system of governance.

In this regard, the RA President and the President of the French Senate highlighted the role of inter-parliamentary dialogue in the furtherance of interstate relations. According to President Sargsyan, the frequent contacts evidence both sides’ commitment to ensuring continuity in the ongoing high-level political dialogue. In this context, Serzh Sargsyan recalled that this is his fourth meeting with Mr. Larcher in France. The President of Armenia said he would be glad to host the French Senate President in Armenia next time where he will be honored with a warm welcome.

Thankful for kind remarks and congratulations, Gérard Larcher described the Armenian-French relations as high-level relations developing in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust, which, according to him, should be further enhanced through more vigorous economic ties that are still lagging far behind the political intercourse. The interlocutors agreed that the two countries have a lot to do in this area.

Serzh Sargsyan and Gérard Larcher availed themselves of the opportunity to address the EU-Armenia relationships, highlighting the approaches and activities stipulated by the recently signed framework agreement.

The Senate President asked about the recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process, regional issues, as well as Armenia’s relations with the neighboring States. President Sargsyan and the President of the French Senate touched upon the Francophonie Summit to be held this year in Armenia which, according to them, would go a long way toward bolstering and strengthening bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, Serzh Sargsyan signed in the Book of Honorable Guests of the French Senate.